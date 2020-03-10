KOPIN CORPORATION (NASDAQ:KOPN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Kopin Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release on March 10, 2020, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference, in which the Company announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 28, 2019. The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
See the Exhibit Index below, which is incorporated by reference herein.
EXHIBIT INDEX
KOPIN CORP Exhibit
About KOPIN CORPORATION (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation is an inventor, developer, manufacturer and seller of wearable technologies, which include components and systems. It operates in two segments, which include Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD) and Kopin. FDD is the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products. Kopin consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon Technology Co. LTD (Kowon), Kopin Software Ltd. and eMDT America, Inc. (eMDT). The components that it sells consist of its active-matrix liquid crystal displays (AMLCD), liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) displays, application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), backlights and optical lenses. Its transmissive AMLCDs and reflective LCOS micro-displays are manufactured in its facilities in United States and United Kingdom, provide either color or monochrome images, and are offered in various sizes and resolutions. Its ASICs, optical lenses and backlights are manufactured by third parties.

