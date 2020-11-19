MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOJO) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant.

On November 18, 2020, the Company engaged Boyle CPA, LLC (the “New Accountant”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm and dismissed MSPC Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, P.C. (the “Former Accountant”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The engagement of the New Accountant was approved by the Company’s Audit Committee.

The Former Accountant’s audit report on the financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor was it qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and through the interim period ended November 30, 2020, there were no “disagreements” (as such term is defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K) with the Former Accountant on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements if not resolved to the satisfaction of the Former Accountant would have caused them to make reference thereto in their reports on the financial statements for such periods.

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and through the interim period ended November 30, 2020, there were no “reportable events” (as such term is defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K).

Prior to retaining the New Accountant, the Company did not consult with the New Accountant regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either contemplated or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a “disagreement” or a “reportable event” (as those terms are defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K).

On November 18, 2020, the Company provided the Former Accountant with its disclosures in the Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the dismissal of the Former Accountant and requested in writing that the Former Accountant furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not they agree with such disclosures. The Former Accountant’s response is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

SECTION 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.