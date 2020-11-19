Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year



Beyond Commerce, Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 byoc_ex3z1.htm CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION Exhibit 3.1 FORM OF CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF BEYOND COMMERCE,…

Beyond Commerce, Inc. is a multi-faceted business serving as a media hub for high traffic Web properties, and owns and operates synergistic technology, in Ad Networking, and E-Commerce. The Company’s e-Commerce platform known as i-SUPPLY, is an online storefront that offered easy to use, fully customizable Ecommerce services, and revenue solutions for any third party Website large or small, and hosted local ads. The Company’s operations are classified into three principal reportable segments: internet retail store and its ecommerce operations (BOOMj.com and i-SUPPLY); an e-commerce store licensing business (KaChing KaChing, Inc.), and an online media and marketing company (Adjuice, Inc.). The Company has interests in KaChing KaChing, Inc., LocalAdLink Inc., Ad Link, Inc., Adjuice, Inc and AIM Connection, Inc.