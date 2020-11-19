CipherLoc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On November 18, 2020, CipherLoc Corporation issued a press release announcing its approval as an authorized subcontractor for the Building Technologies & Solutions business unit of Johnson Controls. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK)
Cipherloc Corporation is a technology and services based solutions company operating in the cloud-based cyber security industry. The Company offers an encryption technology with over five international patents, called CipherLoc. CipherLoc is a commercially viable polymorphic key progression algorithmic cipher engine (PKPA). This morphing cipher can be used in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications, including banks, financial transactions, credit cards, securities, stock and bonds transactions, e-mail, phones, tablets, servers and or computers. This PKPA Engine eliminates replay attacks because the cipher morphs over time. CipherLoc also rejects data access and injection, false commands, and data alteration. CipherLoc is a facet of a layered defense in depth protection plan for any organization. The CipherLoc Polymorphic Cipher Engine provides an electronic gate that restricts access to vital assets, production facilities, and distribution systems.