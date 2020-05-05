MODEL N, INC. (NYSE:MODN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 5, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020, which ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.
The information contained in this Item 2.02 of this current report on Form 8-K and the exhibits attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibits are furnished herewith:
MODEL N, INC. Exhibit
About MODEL N, INC. (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. is a provider of revenue management solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to maximize revenues and reduce revenue compliance risk by transforming their revenue life cycle from a series of tactical, disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. The Company’s solutions include Revenue Enterprise Cloud, Revenue Intelligence Cloud and Revvy Revenue Management. The Company provides solutions that span the organizational and operational boundaries of functions, such as sales, marketing and finance, and serve as a system of record for revenue management processes, including pricing, contracts, rebates, incentives and regulatory compliance. The Company’s application suites are designed to work with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) applications. The Company also offers implementation services, managed services, strategic services and customer support.

