SEC Filings MODEL N, INC. (NYSE:MODN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

MODEL N, INC. (NYSE:MODN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 5, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020, which ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Item 2.02 of this current report on Form 8-K and the exhibits attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are furnished herewith: