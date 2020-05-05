ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company announced during the 2020 Annual Meeting that, from April 3, 2020 through May 4, 2020, covering the period since the U.S. Congress and President Trump approved funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”), administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) and created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Company had submitted and received approval from the SBA for approximately 2,400 PPP applications for approximately $500 million in PPP loans with the median approved loan size being $74 thousand.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing or document.
About ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the parent holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders. Through the Bank and its subsidiaries, it offers a range of commercial and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services. It also offers investment advisory and wealth management, trust and insurance services. It offers commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; secured and unsecured commercial loans; lines of credit, and standby letters of credit. The Company provides a range of investment advisory and management services delivered through two channels, Enterprise Investment Advisors and Enterprise Investment Services.

