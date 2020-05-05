SEC Filings ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company announced during the 2020 Annual Meeting that, from April 3, 2020 through May 4, 2020, covering the period since the U.S. Congress and President Trump approved funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”), administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) and created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Company had submitted and received approval from the SBA for approximately 2,400 PPP applications for approximately $500 million in PPP loans with the median approved loan size being $74 thousand.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing or document.