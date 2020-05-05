SEC Filings CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 5, 2020, Crawford & Company (the \”Company\”) issued a press release containing information about the Company\’s financial results for the first quarter 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by this reference.

ITEM 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

The Company has made available on the Company\’s website at www.crawco.com a presentation designed to enhance the information presented at its quarterly earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by this reference.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) The following exhibits are being filed herewith:

The information contained in this current report on Form 8-K and in the accompanying exhibits shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company with the SEC, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation by reference language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information, including the exhibits hereto, shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.