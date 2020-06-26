Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07



About Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-117 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-202 (also known as JNJ-42847922) for the treatment of insomnia disorder and adjunctive MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. MIN-101 blocks serotonin receptors and sigma receptors, over two receptors in the brain that are involved in the regulation of mood, cognition, sleep and anxiety. MIN-117 is meant to block a specific subtype of serotonin receptor called 5-HT1A. MIN-202 is a selective orexin 2 receptor antagonist it is developing in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. MIN-301 is a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein.