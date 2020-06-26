ASTA FUNDING, INC. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

Story continues below

ASTA FUNDING INC Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 ex_191313.htm EXHIBIT 2.1 ex_191313.htm Exhibit 2.1 AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER THIS AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ASTA FUNDING, INC. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Asta Funding, Inc. is primarily engaged in the businesses of acquiring, managing, servicing and recovering on portfolios of consumer receivables. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements and GAR Disability Advocates. The Consumer receivables segment is engaged in purchasing, managing for its own account and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged off receivables, semi-performing receivables and performing receivables. The Personal injury claims segment includes the operations of its subsidiary, Pegasus Funding, LLC. The Structured settlements segment includes the operations of CBC Settlement Funding, LLC (CBC). The GAR Disability Advocates segment includes the operations of GAR Disability Advocates, LLC (GAR Disability Advocates). GAR Disability Advocates is a social security benefit and disability advocacy group.