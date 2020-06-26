AAC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:AAC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02

As previously reported, on January 8, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) of AAC Holdings, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “ Company ”), appointed Andrew W. McWilliams, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to serve as Chief Executive Officer, commencing upon the effectiveness of Mr. Michael T. Cartwright’s previously reported resignation as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cartwright’s resignation became effective on January 24, 2020. On January 24, 2020, the Board appointed Mr. McWilliams to serve as a director on the Board.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. McWilliams and any other person to which Mr. McWilliams was selected as a director of the Company. Since the beginning of the Company’s last fiscal year, the Company has not engaged in any transaction, or any currently proposed transaction, in which Mr. McWilliams had or will have a direct or indirect material interest in which the amount involved exceeded or would exceed $120,000.