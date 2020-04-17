SEC Filings MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 16, 2020, Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer MiMedx Group, Inc. (the \”Company\”) published a letter to shareholders which summarized recent Company accomplishments and steps taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including steps taken to protect the Company\’s workforce, ensure access to its products, maintain business operations, and current and future efforts to move the Company forward. A copy of this letter to shareholders is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Letter to Shareholders dated April 16, 2020.