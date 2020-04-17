MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 16, 2020, Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer MiMedx Group, Inc. (the \”Company\”) published a letter to shareholders which summarized recent Company accomplishments and steps taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including steps taken to protect the Company\’s workforce, ensure access to its products, maintain business operations, and current and future efforts to move the Company forward. A copy of this letter to shareholders is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Letter to Shareholders dated April 16, 2020.
MIMEDX GROUP, INC. Exhibit
About MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories. Its biomaterial platform technologies are AmnioFix, EpiFix, OrthoFlo, Physio, AlloBurn, and CollaFix. AmnioFix and EpiFix are its tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placentas. The Company processes the human amniotic membrane utilizing its PURION Process, to produce an implant. MiMedx is the supplier of amniotic tissue, having supplied over 500,000 allografts.

