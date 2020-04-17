On March 4, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued an order under Section 36 (Release No. 34-88318) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), granting exemptions from specified provisions of the Exchange Act and certain rules thereunder. On March 25, 2020, the order was modified and superseded by a new SEC order (Release No. 34-88465), which provides conditional relief to public companies that are unable to timely comply with their filing obligations as a result of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) outbreak (the “SEC Order”). The SEC Order provides that a registrant subject to the reporting requirements of Exchange Act Section 13(a) or 15(d), and any person required to make any filings with respect to such registrant, is exempt from any requirement to file or furnish materials with the Commission under Exchange Act Sections 13(a), 13(f), 13(g), 14(a), 14(c), 14(f), 15(d) and Regulations 13A, Regulation 13D-G (except for those provisions mandating the filing of Schedule 13D or amendments to Schedule 13D), 14A, 14C and 15D, and Exchange Act Rules 13f-1, and 14f-1, as applicable, if certain conditions are satisfied.

Although American Bio Medica Corporation (the “Registrant”) cannot predict at this time whether COVID-19 will have a material impact on our future financial condition and results of operations, we are not able to complete and file our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Form 10-K”). On March 30, 2020, the Registrant filed a Form 12b-25 related to this inability to file the 2019 Form 10-K and indicated within that filing that the registrant, its consultants and advisors are being impacted by government imposed restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to this disclosure, the Registrant is a smaller reporting company with limited personnel and financial resources and is therefore unable to timely file the 2019 Form 10-K without undue hardship.

As indicated in the Form 12b-25, the Registrant reasonably believes that it will be able to complete and file its 2019 Form 10-K within the prescribed, extended extension period, on or prior to May 14, 2020.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties (which are further disclosed in our periodic reports), as well as the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, employees, consultants, service providers, shareholders, investors and creditors, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.