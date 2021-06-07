MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 2, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing that it has entered into the Debt Repayment Agreement. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services company. The Company is focused on mercury emission control technologies, primarily to utility and industrial coal-fired units. The Company’s business is focused on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to power plants in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company develops and deploys technologies to remove mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. The Company’s customer contracts include designing and installing front-end injection equipment for injection of its front-end product, and in some cases include installation of an additional back-end sorbent injection system. MES, Inc. is a subsidiary of the Company and is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing control technologies relating to the capture and control of mercury emissions from coal fired boilers in the United States and Canada.