Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 8, 2021, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release announcing that the next planned interim analysis in its Phase 3 trial of Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related blood stream infections, has been scheduled for the end of June 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Trail One, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic products. The Company focuses on developing formulations to manage the delivery and compliance of approved drugs. The Company offers Suprenza, an orally disintegrating tablet and an obesity drug that can be administered with water or dissolved on tongue. The Company also focuses on development of its product candidate, Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream, which is in Phase II study. Its Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream is used to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from grade I and II hemorrhoids. Citius Pharmaceuticals, LLC is its subsidiary. The Company has not generated any revenues.