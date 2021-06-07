SEC Filings SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. (TSE:SCY) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. (TSE:SCY) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual General Meeting of the holders of common shares of Scandium International Mining Corp. held on June 3, 2021, the shareholders voted on the following matters:

1. Fixing the Number of Directors at Seven. The shareholders approved the number of directors to be fixed at seven.

2. Election of Directors. The following nominees were elected as directors to serve until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders:

3. Appointment of Auditors. The shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.

4. Approval of Unallocated Entitlements under the Stock Option Plan. Subject to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shareholders approved all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company’s 2015 stock option plan until June 3, 2024.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June , 2021, the Company issued a press release entitled “Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders”.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this report, including the exhibit attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of theSecurities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under theSecurities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following Exhibit relating to Item 7.01 are intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC to Regulation FD.

99.1 News release dated June 7, 2021.