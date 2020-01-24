Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION



About Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc. MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks. MBC offers online banking and bill payment services to individuals, and online cash management services to business customers through its Website at www.middlefieldbank.com. EMORECO engages in the resolution and disposition of troubled assets in central Ohio. MBC’s loan products include operational and working capital loans, loans to finance capital purchases, term business loans, residential construction loans, selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses, and consumer installment loans.