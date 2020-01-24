REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

On January 24, 2020, Republic Bancorp, Inc. (“Republic”) announced its results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The public announcement was made by means of a news release, the text of which is set forth in Exhibit 99.1 hereto.
ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

The information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished under Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of Republic Bancorp, Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.
About REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Republic) is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc. (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. It operates in four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products primarily to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the Nation; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products. . In addition to Internet Banking and Correspondent Lending delivery channels, the Company has approximately 44 full-service banking centers.

