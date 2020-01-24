VYSTAR CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VYST) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) On December 31, 2019, Mr. Michael X. Ianacone retired as a Director. He has served as a director since 2014.

About VYSTAR CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VYST)

