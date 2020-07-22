Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02

The following information is furnished under Item 2.02. On July 22, 2020, Middlefield Banc Corp. issued a press release announcing financial results for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99 and is incorporated herein by this reference.

The information contained or incorporated by reference in this current report on Form 8-K may contain forward-looking statements, including certain plans, expectations, goals, and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors, including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; and extended disruption of vital infrastructure. All forward-looking statements included in this current report on Form 8-K are based on information available at the time of the report. Middlefield Banc Corp. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

(c) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are furnished herewith:

   July 22, 2020 press release of Middlefield Banc Corp.

Story continues below


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP Exhibit
EX-99 2 d24802dex99.htm EX-99 EX-99 Exhibit 99   15985 East High Street P. O. Box 35 Middlefield,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc. MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks. MBC offers online banking and bill payment services to individuals, and online cash management services to business customers through its Website at www.middlefieldbank.com. EMORECO engages in the resolution and disposition of troubled assets in central Ohio. MBC’s loan products include operational and working capital loans, loans to finance capital purchases, term business loans, residential construction loans, selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses, and consumer installment loans.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR