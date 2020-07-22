APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:AGTC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
On July 22, 2020, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation issued a press release announcing an updated development plan for its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa clinical program. A copy of this press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
About APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:AGTC)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). As of March 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in developing three discovery programs, targeting three indications based on its adeno-associated virus vector technologies. XLRS is an inherited retinal degenerative disease caused by mutations in the retinoschisis1 (RS1) gene. Achromatopsia is an inherited condition that is associated with visual acuity loss, extreme light sensitivity resulting in daytime blindness, and reduced or complete loss of color discrimination, achromatopsia is caused by mutations in any of several genes. The Company is also developing Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha 1).
