APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:AGTC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 22, 2020, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation issued a press release announcing an updated development plan for its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa clinical program. A copy of this press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release issued by Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on July 22, 2020.

2