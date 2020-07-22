SEC Filings KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 8.01 Other Events.

On July 22, 2020, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that on July 20, 2020 it had received a notice letter from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) stating that, effective July 21, 2020, the Company will be removed from NYSE’s late filers’ list to be disseminated to data vendors and will not be posted on the NYSE’s Listed Standards Filing Status page on www.nyse.com. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Exhibit Description