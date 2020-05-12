Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01

On May 11, 2020, the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp., Middlefield, Ohio, approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share to shareholders of record on June 4, 2020, payable on June 15, 2020.

A press release announcing this declaration is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company with total assets of $1.21 billion at March 31, 2020. The Company’s subsidiary bank, The Middlefield Banking Company, operates 16 full-service banking centers and one loan production office at locations in Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio.

Middlefield Banc Corp. may be accessed at www.middlefieldbank.bank . The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “MBCN”.

The following exhibit is furnished to this Current Report on Form 8-K:

(a) Exhibits.