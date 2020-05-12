MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 10, 2020, Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”), wrote a response to Remdesivir in covid-19. BMJ 2020; 369 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m1610 (Published 22 April 2020): BMJ 2020;369:m1610. Therapeutic strategies for COVID-19: New Insights Into The Value Of Transforming Growth Factor Beta (TGFβ) Antagonists Such As Imatinib and other Kinase Inhibitors.

TGF-Beta as the target for COVID-19 therapies.

Dear Editor:

I am encouraged that there is an emerging recognition that TGF-β could be a valid target for the treatment of COVID-19. Alhelfawi M. et al [1] suggested that COVID-19 can be treated with TGF-β inhibition. Chen W. [2], also put forth inhibition of TGF-β as treatment of COVID-19.

Coronavirus entry into cells is followed by suppression of cellular replication and redirection of cellular machineries to the replication of the virus. Cell cycle arrest is also centrally mediated by up-regulation of TGF-β. SARS coronavirus upregulates TGF-β [3,4] via its nucleocapsid protein [5] and papain-like protease (PLpro) [6,7]. SARS coronavirus PLpro activates TGF-β1 transcription both in cell-based assay and in mouse model with direct pulmonary injection [8]. TGF-β overexpression in SARS patients lung samples also been demonstrated. Suppression of TGF-β expression by OT-101 suppressed SARS-CoV1 and SARS-CoV2 replication in the viral replication assays [9]. This means as viral load increases there will be a proportional increase in TGF-β which in turn drives the progression of COVID-19 disease. By targeting TGF-β, OT-101 shuts off the engine behind COVID-19 allowing patients to recover without going into respiratory crisis. In fact, the administration of a soluble type II TGF-β receptor, which sequesters free TGF-β during lung injury and protected wild-type mice from pulmonary edema induced by bleomycin or Escherichia coli endotoxin [10].

Furthermore, mice specifically lacking bronchial epithelial TGF-b1 (epTGFbKO) displayed marked protection from influenza-induced weight loss, airway inflammation, and pathology. Additionally, these mice exhibited a heighted antiviral state resulting in impaired viral replication in epTGFbKO mice [11]. Their publication succinctly described the impact of TGF-β suppression against viral infection and we would propose that TGF-beta inhibitor would result in very similar if not the same protective responses against COVID-19.

A TGF-beta inhibitor is expected to broadly impacted COVID-19 disease and we would encourage developers of TGF-beta to collaborate and build on these observations such that we can arrive at a cure for COVID-19- either as single agent or combination with Remdesivir.

Regards

Vuong Trieu PhD

CEO/Mateon/ Oncotelic

This is building on our growing conviction that COVID-19 is a TGF-β driven disease (press release filed as Exhibit 99.1) and the IND filing of OT-101 for COVID-19 (press release filed as Exhibit 99.2).

