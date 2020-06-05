EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:EVK) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing


Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.  


About EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (Ever-Glory), through its subsidiaries, is a retailer of branded fashion apparel. Ever-Glory is also a global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on casual wear, outerwear and sportswear brands. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Company’s wholesale business consists of wholesale-channel sales made principally to brands and department stores located across Europe, the United States, Japan and People’s Republic of China (PRC). Ever-Glory’s retail business consists of retail-channel sales directly to consumers through retail stores located across the PRC, as well as sales through online stores at Tmall and Dangdang mall, among others. Ever-Glory services various brands and retail stores by providing a range of services of supply chain management on fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

