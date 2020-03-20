HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:HALL) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On March 18, 2020, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from Nasdaq that, as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Filing”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If such plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Filing, or until September 14, 2020, to regain compliance.

The notice from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company intends to timely submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and to work diligently to regain compliance with such listing rules within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules, the common stock of the Company will be subject to delisting on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated March 20, 2020

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the Company’s intent to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.



Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services. Its segments include Standard Commercial Segment, Specialty Commercial Segment and Personal Segment. The Company’s Standard Commercial P&C operating unit primarily underwrites low-severity, short-tailed commercial property/casualty insurance products in the standard market. The Company reinsures a portion of the risk it underwrites in order to control the exposure to losses and to protect capital resources. Its Workers Compensation operating unit specializes in small and middle market workers compensation business. Its Specialty Commercial operating unit offers general aviation and satellite launch insurance products and services.