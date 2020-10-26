MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Prior to, but not after, the approval of the Merger Agreement by Mid-Con’s unitholders, the Mid-Con Conflicts Committee may withhold, withdraw, qualify or modify its recommendation that Mid-Con’s unitholders approve the Merger Agreement as result of (i) a Mid-Con Designated Proposal or (ii) a Mid-Con Intervening Event (each as defined in the Merger Agreement), if the Mid-Con Conflicts Committee determines that the failure to make such a change of recommendation would result in a breach of its duties to the unaffiliated public unitholders under applicable law and Mid-Con’s limited partnership agreement, subject to complying with certain notice and other specified conditions, including giving Contango the opportunity to propose revisions to the Merger Agreement during a match right period.

Prior to, but not after, the approval of the issuance of Contango Common Stock in connection with the Merger by Contango’s shareholders, the Contango Board may withhold, withdraw, qualify or modify its recommendation that Contango’s shareholders approve the issuance of Contango Common Stock in connection with the Merger as result of (i) a Contango Designated Proposal or (ii) a Contango Intervening Event (each as defined in the Merger Agreement) if the Contango Board determines that the failure to make such a change of recommendation would be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties owed by the Contango Board to Contango’s shareholders under applicable law, subject to complying with certain notice and other specified conditions, including giving Mid-Con the opportunity to propose revisions to the terms of the Merger Agreement during a match right period.

The Merger Agreement contains certain termination rights for Mid-Con and Contango, including the right for either Mid-Con or Contango to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Merger has not been consummated within 180 days of the date of the Merger Agreement. Upon termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances, including, among others, the termination by Contango in the event of a change of recommendation by the Mid-Con Conflicts Committee, Mid-Con would be required to pay Contango a termination fee of $1.5 million, together with an expense reimbursement up to $1.5 million. Upon termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances, including the termination by Mid-Con in the event of a change of recommendation by the Contango Board, Contango would be required to pay Mid-Con a termination fee of $1.5 million, together with an expense reimbursement up to $1.5 million, less any expenses previously reimbursed by Contango. Contango has agreed to reimburse Mid-Con for up to $1.5 million of expenses related to the negotiation, execution and performance of the Merger Agreement, including up to $250,000 for expenses incurred prior to execution of the Merger Agreement.

The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Merger Agreement have been made solely for the benefit of the parties thereto. In addition, such representations, warranties and covenants (a) have been made only for purposes of the Merger Agreement, (b) have been qualified by (i) matters specifically disclosed in any reports filed by Mid-Con with the SEC at least one day prior to the date of the Merger Agreement (subject to certain exceptions) and (ii) confidential disclosures made in confidential disclosure letters delivered in connection with the Merger Agreement, (c) are subject to materiality qualifications contained in the Merger Agreement which may differ from what may be viewed as material by investors, (d) were made only as of the date of the Merger Agreement or such other date as is specified in the Merger Agreement and (e) have been included in the Merger Agreement for the purpose of allocating risk between the contracting parties rather than establishing matters as fact. Accordingly, the Merger Agreement is included with this filing only to provide investors with information regarding the terms of the Merger Agreement, and not to provide investors with any other factual information regarding the parties thereto or their respective businesses. Investors should not rely on the representations, warranties and covenants or any descriptions thereof as characterizations of the actual state of facts or condition of the parties to the Merger Agreement or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties may change after the date of the Merger Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in Mid-Con’s public disclosures. The Merger Agreement should not be read alone, but should instead be read in conjunction with the other information regarding Mid-Con that is or will be contained in, or incorporated by reference into, the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Mid-Con files with the SEC.

The foregoing description of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 2.1 and incorporated by reference herein.