MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01.
Merger Agreement
On October 25, 2020, Contango Oil & Gas Company, a Texas corporation (“Contango”), Michael Merger Sub LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly-owned, direct subsidiary of Contango (“Merger Sub”), Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Mid-Con”), and Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and the general partner of Mid-Con (“Mid-Con GP”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”).
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, Mid-Con will merge with and into Merger Sub (the “Merger”), with Merger Sub surviving the Merger as a limited liability company and a wholly-owned, direct subsidiary of the Contango. At the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”), each common unit representing limited partner interests in Mid-Con (“Mid-Con Common Units”) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than Mid-Con Common Units held in Mid-Con’s treasury or held by the Mid-Con GP immediately prior to the Effective Time, which shall be canceled and extinguished without any conversion thereof, and no consideration shall be delivered in exchange therefor) will be converted automatically into the right to receive 1.7500 shares of common stock, par value $0.04 per share, of Contango (“Contango Common Stock”). The Merger Agreement also specifies that each outstanding Mid-Con phantom unit equity award will be converted automatically into the right to receive 1.7500 shares of Contango Common Stock in connection with the Merger. The general partner interest in Mid-Con shall be automatically cancelled and retired and shall cease to exist. Shares of Contango Common Stock issued in connection with the Merger will be listed on the NYSE American Stock Exchange.
Mid-Con’s board of directors (the “Mid-Con Board”), by unanimous vote of the disinterested directors, at the recommendation of the duly appointed and constituted conflicts committee of the Mid-Con Board (the “Mid-Con Conflicts Committee”), has determined that the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby are in the best interest of Mid-Con and its unitholders and has approved the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby.
The obligation of the parties to complete the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, (i) the receipt of the required approvals from Contango’s shareholders and Mid-Con’s unitholders, (ii) the absence of any law, order or injunction of a court or governmental entity of competent jurisdiction prohibiting the consummation of the Merger, (iii) the shares of Contango Common Stock issuable in connection with the Merger having been approved for listing on the NYSE American Stock Exchange, subject to official notice of issuance, (iv) Contango’s registration statement on Form S-4 having been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the Securities Act of 1933, (v) the accuracy of the representations and warranties contained in the Merger Agreement (subject to certain qualifications), (vi) the performance by the parties of their respective obligations under the Merger Agreement in all material respects and (vii) the absence of a material adverse effect with respect to the parties.
The Merger Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of Contango and Mid-Con relating to their respective businesses, financial statements and public filings, in each case generally subject to customary materiality qualifiers. Additionally, the Merger Agreement provides for customary pre-closing covenants of Contango and Mid-Con, including covenants relating to conducting their respective businesses in the ordinary course and to refrain from taking certain actions without the other party’s consent. The Merger Agreement also contains covenants of each of Contango and Mid-Con, subject in each case to certain exceptions, (i) to use reasonable best efforts to obtain the requisite shareholder approval or unitholder approval by, with respect to Contango, either written consent or convening a meeting of its shareholders for such purpose and, with respect to Mid-Con, written consent, (ii) not to solicit certain alternative acquisition proposals, engage in discussions or negotiations with respect to such proposals or provide non-public information in connection with such proposals and (iii) in the case of Contango, to recommend that its shareholders approve the issuance of Contango Common Stock in connection with the Merger and, in the case of Mid-Con, to recommend that its unitholders approve the Merger Agreement.
Prior to, but not after, the approval of the Merger Agreement by Mid-Con’s unitholders, the Mid-Con Conflicts Committee may withhold, withdraw, qualify or modify its recommendation that Mid-Con’s unitholders approve the Merger Agreement as result of (i) a Mid-Con Designated Proposal or (ii) a Mid-Con Intervening Event (each as defined in the Merger Agreement), if the Mid-Con Conflicts Committee determines that the failure to make such a change of recommendation would result in a breach of its duties to the unaffiliated public unitholders under applicable law and Mid-Con’s limited partnership agreement, subject to complying with certain notice and other specified conditions, including giving Contango the opportunity to propose revisions to the Merger Agreement during a match right period.
Prior to, but not after, the approval of the issuance of Contango Common Stock in connection with the Merger by Contango’s shareholders, the Contango Board may withhold, withdraw, qualify or modify its recommendation that Contango’s shareholders approve the issuance of Contango Common Stock in connection with the Merger as result of (i) a Contango Designated Proposal or (ii) a Contango Intervening Event (each as defined in the Merger Agreement) if the Contango Board determines that the failure to make such a change of recommendation would be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties owed by the Contango Board to Contango’s shareholders under applicable law, subject to complying with certain notice and other specified conditions, including giving Mid-Con the opportunity to propose revisions to the terms of the Merger Agreement during a match right period.
The Merger Agreement contains certain termination rights for Mid-Con and Contango, including the right for either Mid-Con or Contango to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Merger has not been consummated within 180 days of the date of the Merger Agreement. Upon termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances, including, among others, the termination by Contango in the event of a change of recommendation by the Mid-Con Conflicts Committee, Mid-Con would be required to pay Contango a termination fee of $1.5 million, together with an expense reimbursement up to $1.5 million. Upon termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances, including the termination by Mid-Con in the event of a change of recommendation by the Contango Board, Contango would be required to pay Mid-Con a termination fee of $1.5 million, together with an expense reimbursement up to $1.5 million, less any expenses previously reimbursed by Contango. Contango has agreed to reimburse Mid-Con for up to $1.5 million of expenses related to the negotiation, execution and performance of the Merger Agreement, including up to $250,000 for expenses incurred prior to execution of the Merger Agreement.
The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Merger Agreement have been made solely for the benefit of the parties thereto. In addition, such representations, warranties and covenants (a) have been made only for purposes of the Merger Agreement, (b) have been qualified by (i) matters specifically disclosed in any reports filed by Mid-Con with the SEC at least one day prior to the date of the Merger Agreement (subject to certain exceptions) and (ii) confidential disclosures made in confidential disclosure letters delivered in connection with the Merger Agreement, (c) are subject to materiality qualifications contained in the Merger Agreement which may differ from what may be viewed as material by investors, (d) were made only as of the date of the Merger Agreement or such other date as is specified in the Merger Agreement and (e) have been included in the Merger Agreement for the purpose of allocating risk between the contracting parties rather than establishing matters as fact. Accordingly, the Merger Agreement is included with this filing only to provide investors with information regarding the terms of the Merger Agreement, and not to provide investors with any other factual information regarding the parties thereto or their respective businesses. Investors should not rely on the representations, warranties and covenants or any descriptions thereof as characterizations of the actual state of facts or condition of the parties to the Merger Agreement or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties may change after the date of the Merger Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in Mid-Con’s public disclosures. The Merger Agreement should not be read alone, but should instead be read in conjunction with the other information regarding Mid-Con that is or will be contained in, or incorporated by reference into, the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Mid-Con files with the SEC.
The foregoing description of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 2.1 and incorporated by reference herein.
Voting and Support Agreements
As an inducement to Contango entering into the Merger Agreement, on October 25, 2020, Mid-Con unitholders beneficially owning 8,107,900 Mid-Con Common Units in the aggregate entered into a Voting and Support Agreement with Contango and Mid-Con (the “Contango Voting Agreements”), to which each such unitholder has agreed to vote its Mid-Con Common Units in favor of the matters to be submitted to Mid-Con’s unitholders in connection with the Merger, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Contango Voting Agreements.
Additionally, as an inducement to Mid-Con entering into the Merger Agreement, on October 25, 2020, Contango shareholders beneficially owning 81,753,700 shares of Contango Common Stock in the aggregate entered into a Voting and Support Agreement with Mid-Con and Contango (the “Mid-Con Voting Agreements”), to which each such shareholder has agreed to vote its Contango Common Stock in favor of the matters to be submitted to Contango’s shareholders in connection with the Merger, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Mid-Con Voting Agreements.
The foregoing description of the Contango Voting Agreements and Mid-Con Voting Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the terms and conditions of the Contango Voting Agreements and Mid-Con Voting Agreements, forms of which are attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2 respectively and are incorporated herein by reference.
On October 26, 2020, Contango and Mid-Con issued a joint press release announcing the execution of the Merger Agreement. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
Contemporaneously with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Contango and a Mid-Con subsidiary entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”), with respect to the Mid-Con subsidiary’s option to require Contango to purchase certain assets of the subsidiary for cash consideration of $9.0 million, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Asset Purchase Agreement, in the event that the closing of the Merger does not occur on or prior to January 23, 2021, subject to a 30 day extension if the failure of the Merger to close by such date is due to the failure to obtain Contango Shareholder Approval or Mid-Con Unitholder Approval (each as defined in the Merger Agreement).
To the extent required, the information included in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 8.01.
(d) List of Exhibits
