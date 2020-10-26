INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Intrusion Inc. issued a press releases on October 26, 2020, announcing the promotion of Mike McClure to the newly created position of vice president of consulting. McClure will be responsible for managing and expanding the consulting arm of INTRUSION’s business, which delivers robust, cyber-enriched investigative services to government and commercial-sector organizations.

A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements And Exhibits

99.1 “INTRUSION Boosts Consulting Business with Promotion of Mike McClure to Vice President.” Press Release Issued by Intrusion Inc. on October 26, 2020.



About INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (Intrusion) develops, markets and supports a range of entity identification, data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Company’s product families include TraceCop, which is for identity discovery and disclosure and consists of a database of worldwide Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, and Savant, which is a data mining product for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. The Company markets and distributes its products to end users, value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and distributors. The Company’s end user customers include the United States federal government entities, local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. The Company also offers a range of services, including design and configuration, project planning, training, installation and maintenance.