Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02
Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
EX-99.1 2 a8k2020011420exhibit991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 a8k2020011420exhibit991 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE News Release Orlando P. Carvalho Elected to the Board of Directors of Mercury Systems,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components. It designs and builds RF and microwave components and subsystems for the electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and other communications requirements and applications. It offers analyst services and systems engineering support, consulting, maintenance and other support, testing and installation. It designs, markets and sells software and middleware environments for the development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. It also offers solutions in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management.