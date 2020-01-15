Ascend to Open ‘Groundbreaking’ Adult-Use Cannabis Store in Massachusetts

Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH) has announced that its Ascend Mass subsidiary received its provisional license from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for what will be the largest dispensary on the East Coast.

Story continues below

Situated near Faneuil Hall in downtown Boston, the groundbreaking adult-use concept store will serve as an “iconic destination to the more than 15 million tourists who pass through the city each year,” the company said in a statement.

Faneuil Hall is the 8th most visited tourist attraction in the U.S. and Ascend Mass will be the first dispensary to operate within Boston city limits. The landmark building commands 16,000 square feet of retail at 272 Friend St. During the planning phase, the project received broad support from the community and state leaders.

Andrus Group managed construction on the Boston store which is slated to open late 2020.