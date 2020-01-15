Avicanna to Begin Offering Medical Cannabis Products in Canada

Avicanna (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) has formed a partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers to sell its products in Canada.

Medical Cannabis by Shoppers will be the exclusive distributor of Avicanna’s Rho Phyto medical cannabis and Pura Earth CBD derma-cosmetic products in Canada.

Starting in early-2020, medical license holders in Canada will be able to purchase Avicanna’s advanced and evidence-based products, including the Rho Phyto line, which includes sublingual sprays, oil drops, gels, creams, tablets and capsules.

Rho Phyto is Avicanna’s line of phyto-therapeutic medical cannabis products. They are consist of cannabis plant extracts designed for medical use, but are not pharmaceuticals or drugs. There are a wide range of targeted delivery mechanisms for the Rho Phyto products, including tablets, sublingual sprays, oil drops, capsules, creams, and gels, which will be supported by bioavailability and pharmacokinetic data.

Meanwhile, Pura Earth is Avicanna’s derma-cosmetic line which utilizes a combination of purified cannabidiol and other synergistic botanical ingredients designed to naturally regulate and nourish the skin. These products are designed by Avicanna and optimized in partnership with the University of Toronto using the company’s formulations.