MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 24, 2020, Medpace Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release was posted on the Company’s internet website and is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

to General Instruction B.2 of Current Report on Form 8-K, the information contained in, or incorporated into, Item 2.02, including the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference to such filing.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The Company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. The Company’s operations are principally based in North America, Europe, and Asia.