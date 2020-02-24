INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 24, 2020 (the “Original Form 8-K”). The Original Form 8-K reported the final voting results of the Company’s 2019 annual meeting of stockholders held on January 21, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”). The sole purpose of this amendment is to disclose the Company’s decision regarding how frequently it will conduct future stockholder advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. No other changes have been made to the Original Form 8-K.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Consistent with the voting results at the Annual Meeting in respect to the determination of the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers (a “Say-on-Pay Vote”), the Board of Directors has adopted a policy to hold a Say-on-Pay Vote every third year.



About INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc., is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing biopolymer-scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The Company’s approach to treating acute SCIs is based on its investigational Neuro Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord contusion and is intended to treat acute spinal cord injury. The Neuro-Spinal Scaffold consists of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which include poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) and Poly-L-Lysine (PLL). The Company is also evaluating other technologies and therapeutics that may be complementary to its development of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant. The Company has a clinical development program for acute SCI and a preclinical development program for chronic SCI.