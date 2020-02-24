SPHERIX INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:SPEX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On February 23, 2020, Spherix Incorporated (“Spherix”) announced the record date for the distribution to stockholders of 70,000 shares of common stock of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (“Hoth”) held by Spherix.

Each Spherix stockholder will be entitled to receive one (1) share of Hoth common stock for every seventy (70) shares of Spherix common stock held as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2020, the record date. The distribution of the Hoth shares is currently anticipated to occur on or about March 15, 2020. Spherix will not distribute fractional shares of Hoth common stock, and any fractional shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share.

Following the distribution, Hoth common stock will continue to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “HOTH”, and Spherix common stock will continue to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “SPEX”. Spherix stockholders do not need to take any action to receive the shares of Hoth common stock. Spherix stockholders do not need to pay any consideration for or surrender or exchange shares of Spherix common stock.

On February 23, 2020, Spherix issued a press release announcing record date for the Hoth distribution, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference in this Current Report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

d) Exhibits.

The exhibit listed in the following Exhibit Index is filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

99.1 Press Release, dated February 23, 2020



SPHERIX INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 f8k022320ex99-1_spherix.htm PRESS RELEASE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SPHERIX INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Spherix Incorporated is an intellectual property company that owns patented and unpatented intellectual property. The Company is a patent commercialization company focused on generating revenues from the monetization of intellectual property. The Company acquires intellectual property from patent holders in order to maximize the value of the patent holdings by conducting and managing a licensing campaign. Its activities generally include the acquisition and development of patents through internal or external research and development. In addition, it seeks to acquire existing rights to intellectual property through the acquisition of already issued patents and pending patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes both the United States and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), base station functionality, and cellular.