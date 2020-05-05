Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated May 5, 2020.



MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea121388ex99-1_medleymanage.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED MAY 5,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc. is an asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. The Company operates in the investment management segment. It is focused on credit-related investment strategies, primarily originating senior secured loans to private middle market companies in the United States. The Company generally holds these loans to maturity. Its national direct origination franchise provides capital to the middle market in the United States. The Company has over $4.8 billion of assets under management (AUM) in approximately two business development companies (BDCs), Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation (SIC), as well as private investment vehicles. It has over $5 billion of AUM. The Company provides capital to over 300 companies across approximately 35 industries in North America. The Company’s long-dated private funds include MOF I, MOF II and MOF III. Its private funds are managed through partnership structures