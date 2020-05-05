SEC Filings Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference is a copy of the press release of Investors Title Company, dated May 5, 2020, reporting Investors Title Company\’s financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The information in this Current Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed \”filed\” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit accompanies this Report:

Exhibit 99.1 – Press Release of Investors Title Company dated May 5, 2020.