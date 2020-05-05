Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference is a copy of the press release of Investors Title Company, dated May 5, 2020, reporting Investors Title Company\’s financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The information in this Current Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed \”filed\” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit accompanies this Report:
Exhibit 99.1 – Press Release of Investors Title Company dated May 5, 2020.
INVESTORS TITLE CO Exhibit
About Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC), is engaged in issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC). The Company also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). In addition, the Company operates in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC segment.

