MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC. (NYSE:MDLY) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On November 18, 2020, the board of directors of Medley Capital Corporation (“MCC”), a business development company currently managed and advised by MCC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Medley Management Inc. (the “Company”), approved the adoption of an internalized management structure for MCC effective January 1, 2021. As a result of the implementation of MCC’s new management structure, the current Investment Management and Administration Agreements between MCC Advisors LLC and MCC will expire in accordance with their respective terms on December 31, 2020. The Company’s investment advisory relationship with MCC represented approximately 18%, 25% and 29% of the Company’s total management fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, MCC represented approximately 9% of the Company’s AUM and 18% of the Company’s fee earning AUM. AUM refers to the assets of the Company’s funds, which represents the sum of the NAV of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Fee earning AUM refer to the assets under management on which the Company directly earns base management fees.