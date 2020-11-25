DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03.

On November 23, 2020, Delcath Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. The Certificate of Amendment, which became effective immediately upon its filing, decreased the total number of shares of common stock, $0.01 par value, that the Company is authorized to issue from 1,000,000,000 shares to 40,000,000 shares. The Board of Directors of the Company adopted a resolution approving the Certificate of Amendment on September 30, 2020. As discussed under Item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the adoption of the Certificate of Amendment was subsequently approved by the stockholders of the Company at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on November 23, 2020. The full text of the Certificate of Amendment is attached as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on November 23, 2020. Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1. A proposal to elect the two Class II nominees named in the Company’s proxy statement as Class II directors for a term expiring at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are elected and qualified. Each nominee for director was elected by a vote of the stockholders as follows:

(d) Exhibits: