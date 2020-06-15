SEC Filings Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 12, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Medley Capital Corporation (the “Company”), including its special committee (the “Special Committee”), approved an expense support agreement (the “Expense Support Agreement”) under which MCC Advisors LLC (“MCC Advisors”) and Medley LLC agreed (jointly and severally) to cap the management fee and all of the Company’s other operating expenses (except interest expenses, certain extraordinary strategic transaction expenses, and other expenses approved by the Special Committee at $667,000 per month) (the “Cap”). Under the Expense Support Agreement, the Cap will be in effect from June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020.

In connection with the Expense Support Agreement, the Board, including all of its independent directors, extended the term of the amended and restated investment management agreement between the Company and MCC Advisors (the “Investment Management Agreement”) and the administration agreement between the Company and MCC Advisors (the “Administration Agreement”) through the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

In connection with the foregoing, on June 12, 2020, the Board, including all of its independent director, approved an amendment to the Investment Management Agreement and an amendment to the Administration Agreement to provide, in each case, that such agreement may be terminated by the Company or MCC Advisors with 30 days’ notice, rather than 60 days’ notice.

The foregoing descriptions of or references to the Expense Support Agreement, the amendment to the Investment Management Agreement, and the amendment to the Administration Agreement are not complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of such agreements, which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, and 10.3, respectively.

