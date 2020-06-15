Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On June 12, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Medley Capital Corporation (the “Company”), including its special committee (the “Special Committee”), approved an expense support agreement (the “Expense Support Agreement”) under which MCC Advisors LLC (“MCC Advisors”) and Medley LLC agreed (jointly and severally) to cap the management fee and all of the Company’s other operating expenses (except interest expenses, certain extraordinary strategic transaction expenses, and other expenses approved by the Special Committee at $667,000 per month) (the “Cap”). Under the Expense Support Agreement, the Cap will be in effect from June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020.
In connection with the Expense Support Agreement, the Board, including all of its independent directors, extended the term of the amended and restated investment management agreement between the Company and MCC Advisors (the “Investment Management Agreement”) and the administration agreement between the Company and MCC Advisors (the “Administration Agreement”) through the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
In connection with the foregoing, on June 12, 2020, the Board, including all of its independent director, approved an amendment to the Investment Management Agreement and an amendment to the Administration Agreement to provide, in each case, that such agreement may be terminated by the Company or MCC Advisors with 30 days’ notice, rather than 60 days’ notice.
The foregoing descriptions of or references to the Expense Support Agreement, the amendment to the Investment Management Agreement, and the amendment to the Administration Agreement are not complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of such agreements, which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, and 10.3, respectively.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(a) Not applicable.
(b) Not applicable.
(c) Not applicable.
(d) Exhibits.
Medley Capital Corp Exhibit
Medley Capital Corp Exhibit
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC)
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions. Its portfolio of investments includes industries, including banking, finance, insurance and real estate; construction and building; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; beverage and food, and telecommunications. MCC Advisors LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.
