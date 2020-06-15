SEC Filings Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

In a presentation following the conclusion of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s (“Carrols” or the “Company”) 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held virtually on June 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company will provide certain financial information as set forth below.

Recent Weekly Comparable Restaurant Sales Trends

Comparable restaurant sales for the Company’s Burger King restaurants have improved over the past three months from a decrease of (33.8)%>during the week ended March 29, 2020>to an increase of 2.5%>for the week ended June 7, 2020, while the Company’s Popeyes restaurants improved from a decrease of (19.0)%>during the week ended March 29, 2020>to an increase of 14.6%>for the week ended June 7, 2020. Preliminary weekly comparable restaurant sales increases/(decreases) for the week ended March 22, 2020>through the week ended June 7, 2020>are as follows:

In addition, the Company is providing estimated guidance for the three months ended June 28, 2020 as follows:

As of June 12, 2020, the Company had $421.8 million of outstanding borrowings under the term loan B facility to the Credit Agreement (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”) dated as of April 30, 2019 among the Company, as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto, and $85.3 million of outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”) to the Credit Agreement. As of June 12, 2020, the Company had $50.9 million of borrowing availability under the Revolving Credit Facility and $40.0 million in cash deposits.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and may not necessarily be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Refer to the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further detail. Carrols has not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because the Company does not provide guidance for net income or for the various reconciling items. The Company is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items since certain items that impact net income are outside of Carrols’ control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

The information required to be disclosed under this Item 7.01 is included in Item 2.02 above and incorporated by reference herein.

