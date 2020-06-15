Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On June 15, 2020, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its earnings for the fiscal quarter and year ended March 31, 2020

The attached exhibit includes non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin. The Company believes that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, when presented together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company makes adjustments to the following items to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures:

New product line start-up costs and transition expenses. These are start-up costs incurred prior to recognizing sales for the launch of new product lines and costs of ramping up production. Transition expenses are costs incurred in connection with the expansion of the Company’s operations in Mexico. The Company excluded start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses because they do not reflect the Company’s operations on an ongoing basis and excluding such costs enables period-over period comparability.

Revaluation – cores on customers’ shelves. On a quarterly basis, the Company revalues cores on customers’ shelves, which are included as part of contract assets on the balance sheet. The revaluation is in accordance with the Company’s accounting policies on contract assets. The impact of this revaluation is reflected in cost of goods sold. The Company excluded the revaluation for cores on customers’ shelves because the core inventory on the customers’ shelves is not consumed or realized in cash during the Company’s normal operating cycle, and is not used by management to assess the profitability of its business operations.

(Income) loss related to under return of cores. The Remanufactured Core value is recorded as a net revenue based upon the estimate of Used Cores that will not be returned by the customer for credit. The Company excluded this (income) loss related to under return of cores to be consistent with the Company’s exclusion for the revaluation of cores on customers’ shelves, as explained above.

The following exhibit is furnished with this Current Report to Item 2.02: (d) Exhibits 99.1 Press Release, dated June 15, 2020