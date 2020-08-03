MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 d89590dex101.htm EX-10.1 EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Office of Investment & Innova tion 409 Third St reet,…

About MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment. It originates and services medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The Company’s subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, trailers, and to finance small-scale home improvements. The Company also conducts business through its asset-based lending division, Medallion Business Credit, an originator of loans to small businesses for the purpose of financing inventory and receivables.