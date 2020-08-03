GOLDRICH MINING COMPANY (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 29, 2020, Goldrich Mining Company (“Goldrich” or the “Company”) announced it has commissioned Global Resources Engineering (“GRE”) of Denver, Colorado to complete a mining plan and Initial Assessment for the Company’s Chandalar Mine.

According to the new amendments adopted by the SEC to modernize the property disclosure requirements for mining registrants, the preparation of the Initial Assessment will allow Goldrich to disclose inferred, indicated and measured resources.

Subject to the findings of the Initial Assessment, Goldrich will decide if a Preliminary Feasibility Study should also be prepared for the Chandalar Mine. A Preliminary Feasibility Study would allow Goldrich to disclose any reserves of the Chandalar Mine.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 News Release, July 29, 2020

* Furnished to, not filed with, the SEC to Item 7.01 above.



GOLDRICH MINING CO Exhibit

EX-99 2 ex99-1.htm NEWS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 Goldrich Mining Commissions Mining Plan and Initial Assessment for Chandalar Mine SPOKANE,…

About GOLDRICH MINING COMPANY (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Company is an exploration-stage minerals company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring and advancing mineral properties to the discovery points. The Company’s mineral exploration prospects are contained within its Chandalar property, located approximately 190 air miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska and over 40 air miles east of the Dalton Highway. The Chandalar property contains both the Company’s Chandalar hard-rock (lode) gold project and the Little Squaw Creek alluvial gold mine. The Company has completed approximately 15,000 feet of drilling on the upper half of the Little Squaw Creek placer project and outlined over 10.5 million cubic yards of mineralized material, at an average head grade of over 0.025 ounces of gold per cubic yard for an estimated total of approximately 250,000 contained ounces. The Company’s Chandalar property is approximately 22,860 acres, consisting of patented federal mining claims and unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.