MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 8th, 2020 — Mateon announced that EdgePoint AI, a division within Mateon, announced its decision to expand its manufacturing AI vision camera grid to encompass a contact tracing application which will monitor the spread of COVID-19 indoors. TracePoint is an upgrade to the EdgePoint manufacturing grid to track contact between workers. The machine vision AI can help enforce social distancing and contact tracking. Mateon’s patented AI camera grid system is similar in scope and features to Amazon’s but at a fraction of the cost making it affordable for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). Amazon’s vision grid is deployed in their retail chain, Amazon-Go, to track shoppers, and recently adapted to track contact between workers in warehouses.

TracePoint will identify workers who came in contact with a sick coworker and alert operational staff to take actions defined in standard operational procedures. Procedures may include quarantine for exposed workers and deep disinfection of surfaces exposed to the virus. This will ensure safety, while maintaining cost, by avoiding a plant wide disinfection. The TracePoint system will include Fever Camera System to continuously measure the body temperature of personnel at a fraction of the cost of commercial infrared cameras.

Contact tracing and fever monitoring is an upgrade to Mateon’s AI camera grid system which is being deployed to track men and materials in pharmaceutical manufacturing to streamline GMP manufacturing. Mateon deployments are in collaboration with its partners, IBM and Meridian IT. The company plans to work with health agencies to explore ways to integrate the recently announced Apple-Google mobile apps for contact tracing for keeping drug manufacturing lines pristine.

We are launching TracePoint at BIO International Convention and it was well received during the conference. The EdgePoint technology presentation is attached to this filing as an exhibit.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release Filed herewith 99.2 EdgePoint presentation Filed herewith



About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.