CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 12, 2020, Crawford & Company (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the disposition of its Lloyd Warwick International Limited business. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by this reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated June 12, 2020

CRAWFORD & CO Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2022300d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Crawford & Company® 5335 Triangle Parkway NW Peachtree Corners,…

About CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.