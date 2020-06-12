Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.



About Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Story continues below

Avon Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products. The Company’s segments are based on geographic operations and include commercial business units in Latin America; Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company’s business is conducted primarily in one channel, direct selling. The Company’s products include Anew Clinical Overnight Hydration Mask, Anew Power Serum, Ultra Color Indulgence Lip Color, SuperExtend Winged Out Mascara, Big & False Lash Volume Mascara, Outspoken Party! by Fergie Fragrance and Avon Attraction for Him and for Her Fragrances.