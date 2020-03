On March 2, 2020, Martin Operating Partnership L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”), and the Partnership entered into a Tenth Amendment to Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the “Tenth Amendment”) with Royal Bank of Canada, as administrative agent and collateral agent for the lenders and as an L/C Issuer and a lender, and the other lenders party thereto, which upon its effectiveness will amend the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of March 28, 2013, as amended (the “Credit Agreement”).

The Tenth Amendment, among other changes:

The Tenth Amendment will become effective upon the occurrence of customary conditions, as well as the (i) consummation of an offering of $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Second Lien Notes and (ii) the Partnership’s redemption or repurchase of, or offer to redeem, all its 7.25% senior notes due 2021.

The foregoing description of the Tenth Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Tenth Amendment, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

