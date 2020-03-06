HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

As of March 2, 2020, Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (the “Company”) and Chane Graziano, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, entered into a Consulting Agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”). to the Consulting Agreement, Mr. Graziano has agreed to consult with the Company, as requested by the Company. The Company will reimburse Mr. Graziano for reasonable out-of-pocket travel expenses related thereto. The Consulting Agreement also provides, among other things, that Mr. Graziano or his representatives will vote all shares of the Company’s common stock beneficially owned by him in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors of the Company. Based solely upon ownership information provided to the Company by Mr. Graziano, he is the beneficial owner of approximately 2.5 million shares of our common stock, which excludes shares owned by his family members that are not controlled by Mr. Graziano.

A copy of the Consulting Agreement is attached as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference. The foregoing description of the Consulting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Consulting Agreement.

10.1 Consulting Agreement, dated as of March 2, 2020, by and between Harvard Bioscience, Inc. and Chane Graziano.



