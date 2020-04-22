MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

ITEM 3.01 Notification of Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard

On April 20, 2020, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (the “Company”) received a further notice from the Nasdaq Capital Market that the Company’s time to maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum period of 10 consecutive business days has been extended from October 5, 2020 to December 17, 2020.



About MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets. The Company owns around 22 patent applications across a range of technologies and markets.