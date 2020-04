(a) By letter dated April 17, 2020, Performant Financial Corporation (the “Company”) received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) that based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s shares of common stock for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets the requirement set forth in NASDAQ Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). NASDAQ also notified the Company that due to the global market impact caused by COVID-19, NASDAQ has tolled the compliance periods for the Minimum Bid Price Rule through June 30, 2020. In accordance with NASDAQ Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) and the tolling of the Minimum Bid Price Rule compliance periods, the Company will be provided with a period of 180 calendar days starting July 1, 2020 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. Accordingly, the Company may regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule if the bid price of its common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time prior to December 28, 2020. The Company is considering available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Also on April 22, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the receipt of the notice from NASDAQ. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits