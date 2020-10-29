IDENTIV, INC. (NASDAQ:INVE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02



Identiv, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d63002dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results Company Expects Approximately 30% Sequential Increase in Revenue to $24.8 Million to $25.0 Million and Positive Earnings per Share FREMONT,…

About IDENTIV, INC. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets. PACS business offers Hirsch line of controllers, including the advanced MX line, Hirsch’s Velocity management software and its Identiv connected physical access manager software, EDGE controller and reader package. Identity segment offers products to secure enterprise information, including login and printers through delivery of smart card reader products and identity management through its idOnDemand service. Credentials segment offers access cards, radio frequency identification (RFID) and near field communication products, including cards, labels, tags and stickers, as well as RF components. All Other segment includes products, such as Chipdrive and Digital Media readers.